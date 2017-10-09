Celebrity
Sam & Brandon! Sofia & Scott! Fall 2017's Newest Celeb Couples
See all the stars who are linking up this season
By Grace Gavilanes
AVRIL LAVIGNE & J.R. ROTEM
In late August, Lavigne and the record producer shared photos with each other to their respective Instagram accounts, with the latter writing of the pop star, "Bae putting in that work." In October, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a romantic dinner at The Nice Guy.
SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN
In photos obtained by TMZ, the Grammy winner was spotted showing off PDA in New York City with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in October. The two were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in Greenwich Village, according to the outlet. A day later, the budding couple was spotted taking in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.
SOFIA RICHIE & SCOTT DISICK
They first sparked romance rumors back in May when they were spotted cuddling together during the Cannes Film Festival, before confirming their relationship status in September on Instagram. "Sofia seems smitten," a source told PEOPLE. "It's obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty."
BELLA THORNE & TANA MONGEAU
Twenty days after tweeting that she wanted "to date @bellathorne next," the YouTube star got her wish — getting to meet and lock lips (and tongues) with the Famous in Love actress. Thorne also shared a shot of their makeout to Twitter — asking her followers, "who is shook?"
Though it's unclear whether the two are actually dating (reps for both stars did not return PEOPLE's request for comment), Thorne has been open about the fluidity of her sexual orientation — confirming that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016. "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl," the former Disney star told Harper’s Bazaar in April.
CHLOË GRACE MORETZ & BROOKLYN BECKHAM
They might not exactly be a new couple, but Moretz and Beckham are officially back on — with the amateur photographer confirming their reconciliation by posting the same matching shoe photo he shared right before they made it official the first time they around.
MACAULAY CULKIN & BRENDA SONG
The actors were first spotted out together in July, grabbing dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin. Culkin and Song, who are both set to appear in Changeland, got into the Halloween spirit in late September during a trip to Knott's Scary Farm's celebrity night. "Parkgoers said they were very cute with each other holding hands and very affectionate," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Looked like they were having a great time."
