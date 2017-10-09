Sam & Brandon! Sofia & Scott! Fall 2017's Newest Celeb Couples 

BELLA THORNE & TANA MONGEAU

Twenty days after tweeting that she wanted "to date @bellathorne next," the YouTube star got her wish — getting to meet and lock lips (and tongues) with the Famous in Love actress. Thorne also shared a shot of their makeout to Twitter — asking her followers, "who is shook?"

Though it's unclear whether the two are actually dating (reps for both stars did not return PEOPLE's request for comment), Thorne has been open about the fluidity of her sexual orientation — confirming that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016. "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl," the former Disney star told Harper’s Bazaar in April.