Love Is in the Air! All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged This Fall

MANDY MOORE & TAYLOR GOLDSMITH

The This Is Us star found her happily ever after with Goldsmith, a musician in the band Dawes. At home on Sept. 11, Goldsmith popped the question, and the next day, Moore was photographed out and about with the diamond on her finger. The two had been together for two years before getting engaged. Moore shared the news with her This Is Us costars right after it happened in their group text. She told reporters at the premiere of the show's second season that the couple is planning for a small, low-key wedding. “This is my second go-round,” she said. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”