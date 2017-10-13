Love Is in the Air! All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged This Fall

Celeb Relationships
MANDY MOORE & TAYLOR GOLDSMITH
The This Is Us star found her happily ever after with Goldsmith, a musician in the band Dawes. At home on Sept. 11, Goldsmith popped the question, and the next day, Moore was photographed out and about with the diamond on her finger. The two had been together for two years before getting engaged. Moore shared the news with her This Is Us costars right after it happened in their group text. She told reporters at the premiere of the show's second season that the couple is planning for a small, low-key wedding. “This is my second go-round,” she said. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”
LOGAN BROWN & MICHELLE PETTY
Brown, the son of Kody and Janelle Brown of TLC's Sister Wives, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Petty on Sept. 15. He popped the question while in Austin, Texas, after a concert. "Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through," Brown told PEOPLE. "So in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge, and then I popped the question!”
SCOTTY MCREERY & GABI DUGAL
In the mountains of North Carolina, country singer McCreery asked Dugal, his longtime girlfriend, to marry him once they reached the peak of their hike. The couple, who are high school sweethearts and first met in kindergarten, had dated for six years before McCreery popped the question. “I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”
TORI KELLY & ANDRÉ MURILLO
Kelly said yes to her basketball player boyfriend, Murillo, in September, sharing the news of their engagement on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of the couple — with her ring on full display — with the simple caption, "i love you." Though Murillo now plays basketball in Germany, both he and Kelly grew up in Southern California.
DAMIEN CHAZELLE & OLIVIA HAMILTON
The La La Land director got his own movie-worthy ending when he popped the question to actress-girlfriend (now fiancé), Hamilton, who he called the "love of my life" in his Best Director acceptance speech at this year's Oscars. Hamilton was the one to announce the news, with an Instagram shot without a caption.
STEPHANIE BEATRIZ & BRAD HOSS
When the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star hosted her first party with her boyfriend, Hoss, he took a minute to pull her aside — and pop the question! “He starts to pull something out of his pocket," Beatriz told PEOPLE. "My initial thoughts as a member of Bachelor nation is, ‘Oh my goodness, is this the moment where he asks me to marry him in front of a bunch of people?'” It was — and the two continued the celebration at Disneyland.
ROSE LESLIE & KIT HARINGTON
The Game of Thrones actors, who met on the set of the smash hit show, confirmed their engagement in the most traditional way: with a newspaper announcement. The news appeared in The Times of London, with a header reading, "Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie" followed by "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," according to the BBC. Romance rumors for the couple first started in 2012, though they didn't confirm their relationship until last year. Two weeks later, Leslie publicly debuted her diamond ring at London's Heathrow Airport.
