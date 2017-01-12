From Gold Grillz to Diamond-Encrusted Bath Tubs: The Most Extravagant Celeb Gifts Ever

If you want to stay competitive in the dating game, you have to bring the bling … or car, or luxury handbag — really anything that costs more than most Americans make in a year.

Recently, Drake took his relationship with Jennifer Lopez to the next level, gifting her a very special piece of jewelry: a Tiffany Victoria necklace valued at $100,000. Lopez wore the 17-in. diamond strand— which features more than 15 carats worth of round-, pear- and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum — on New Year’s Eve, as seen in the photo above.

The 30-year-old rapper is not the first celebrity to translate his love into dazzling material form. Here are the most over-the-top gifts celebs have given to each other out of love, both familial and romantic.

Some Random Millionaire (Saygin Yalcin) Gave Kendall Jenner a Rolls-Royce for Her 21st Birthday

Price Tag: $250k to $500k, depending on options

Had a blast! @kendalljenner #happybirthday A video posted by Saygin Yalcin (@sayginyalcin) on Nov 3, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT

“We got outside and there’s a Rolls-Royce and this man standing there and I was like, ‘What’s the gift — the guy or the car?’ I was so confused! And then this guy just hands Kendall a pair of keys to this car and I was like, ‘Do we even know who this guy is?’ ” Khloé Kardashian revealed to Jimmy Kimmel after her sister’s party. “He was some prince and I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ On my 21st birthday I got, like, a dinner and a purse! I didn’t know you just, like, get cars from strangers.”

Tyga Gave Kylie a Mercedes-Benz for Her 19th Birthday

Price Tag: $189,000

Thank you baby @kinggoldchains A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Tyga couldn’t wait to celebrate Kylie’s birthday on her actual birthday, so a few days before, he surprised her with a shiny new Benz, which Kylie described as “almost too boss for me” on Snapchat.

Boyfriends everywhere need to step up their games.

Also Tyga Gave Kylie a Car for Her 18th Birthday

Price Tag: $320,000

And just in time for her 18th birthday party in 2015, he splurged on a white Lamborghini convertible.

Kylie Gave Tyga a 60-carat Diamond Bracelet for His 27th Birthday

Price Tag: Upwards of $10,000

“60 carats for my baby,” she captioned a Snapchat video in which Tyga flaunts his new bling.



Rob Kardashian Gave Blac Chyna a Purple Lamborghini

Price Tag: $200,000

Kardashian gave Chyna a purple Huracán Lamborghini three weeks ahead of her 28th birthday.

Jaden Smith gave his mom Jada Pinkett Smith Gold Grills

Price Tag: Upwards of $500

The actress celebrated her 45th birthday in September, and her 18-year-old son knew just what to get for the occasion.

Pinkett Smith showed off her new mouth wear on Twitter, captioning the photo: “When your son buys you grillz for your 45th birthday.”

Ellen Gave Oprah a Sequined Portrait of Herself

Price Tag: Priceless (but seriously, we have no idea)

What do you give a global media star who is turning 60 and who truly has everything? A giant portrait of herself, made entirely of sequins.

“I spent a lot of time on it. Pretty. Each one hand-done. Took me months to do that thing,” DeGeneres bragged before placing a mock phone call to Oprah herself – but not before noting that the television mogul and actress would have to come to her show and pick up the gift in person because it would cost too much to ship.

Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie a Birkin Bag for Her 18th Birthday

Price Tag: $11,000-$15,000

😫😫😫 and it's not even my birthday yet A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2015 at 10:00pm PDT

The day before her birthday, momager-in-chief Jenner kicked off the celebrations early with a coveted Hermès Birkin bag. Consider it a Kardashian rite of passage.

Kelly Rowland Gave Blue Ivy a Crystal-Encrusted Bath Tub

Price Tag: $5,200

After accidentally revealing that Beyoncé was expecting a girl with Jay Z back in 2011, the Destiny’s Child alum reportedly bought the new baby a bathtub encrusted in pink Swarovski crystals worth $5,200. You know, to ensure that Blue Ivy would even bathe better than the rest of us mere mortals.

Lil Wayne Gave His Daughter Two Cars for Her 16th Birthday

Price Tag: Upwards of $500,000

“Happy birthday to my angel, my princess, my pride and joy Reginae Carter! 16 years of being a reminder of how life can truly b,” he tweeted on the day he gifted his daughter two incredible sports cars (a Ferrari GOT and a BMW) at her Atlanta sweet 16 bash.

Kaley Cuoco Gave Her Parents a Brand New Lexus RX350

Price Tag: $24,000

The Big Bang Theory actress surprised her parents with a brand new car with an enormous red ribbon on top … making daughters everywhere who routinely forget to call their parents look even worse.