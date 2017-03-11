Supporting Her Love! Eva Mendes Joins Ryan Gosling at SXSW (But Skips the Red Carpet)

Ryan Gosling is one lucky guy.

The Oscar-nominated actor attended the Austin, Texas, premiere of his drama Song to Song to kick off the city’s annual South by Southwest film festival Friday, outfitted handsomely on the red carpet in a blue suit and crisp white undershirt.

And while partner Eva Mendes didn’t accompany Gosling, 36, for photos and interviews, she was in town and may have attended the premiere with a more low-key entrance. A source at the event said Mendes was staying at the nearby hotel.

❤ A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Mendes, 43, also posted an Instagram snap of the Paramount Theater, where the premiere took place, captioning it with a simple single-heart emoji. Whether the couple’s daughters — Amada Lee, 10 months, and Esmeralda Amada, 2½ — was in attendance is unknown.

The movie takes place, fittingly, in Austin, tackling the subjects of success, love and betrayal amid the city’s lively music culture.

“Working with everyone, Ryan and Michael [Fassbender], was amazing,” Rooney Mara told reporters on Friday night of her experience on the film, which also stars Natalie Portman.

Mendes’ absence from the film’s red carpet is no surprise, as the generally private actress has been open about her desire for staying out of the spotlight while still supporting her beau.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she told SHAPE for their April cover story. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

Song to Song hits theaters March 17.