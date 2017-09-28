Ethan Hawke Remembers Hugh Hefner – and Reveals Why He Never Went to a Playboy Mansion Party

Ethan Hawke never partied at the famed Playboy Mansion – and he has a good reason for it.

While remembering Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died at age 91 on Wednesday, the actor tells PEOPLE Now that he was often invited to the famed parties at the California home during his early days in Hollywood.

“I was invited when I was first in L.A. like a young actor, you know right after Dead Poets Society and stuff like that,” explains Hawke, 46. “I would be in LA and I would get invited to various dubious parties at the mansion.”

He adds, “And I would never go for fear that it would make PEOPLE magazine and my mom and grandma would see it — and they wouldn’t believe me that I was at acting class.”

Hawke is currently partnering with the YMCA to help promote their “Take A #SelfieWithSomeoneNew” community initiative.

“I’m really here because people forget that the YMCA is a not-for-profit organization,” says Hawke. “It’s not just a gym, it’s a place where communities can get together, where people you can get college counseling, you can get food… it’s a place where the community can build.”

Beginning Thursday, the Y is encouraging people to meet someone new, strike up a conversation and discover what they have in common, then, take a selfie and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #SelfieWithSomeoneNew and tag @YMCA. For more about the initiative, head to YMCA’s website.