Erin Moran’s Happy Days Costars Gather to Celebrate the Late Actress’ Life

The Happy Days cast came together to celebrate their beloved former costar, the late Erin Moran.

The actress, who played Joanie Cunningham on the hit show, died on April 22 at the age of 56 after quietly battling Stage 4 cancer. Coming together for a group photo during the memorial was Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard, and Don Most.

Howard, who played Moran’s onscreen brother Richie Cunningham, appeared on The Talk last week and discussed the late star’s unexpected passing.

“It’s been a rough time,” said Howard. “My stepmother Judy passed away a couple of months ago, so the Erin event really did hit hard. … I had no idea she was ill whatsoever … She was always the kid on the set, in a way. When I think of her then, which is how I choose to think of her, she was this feisty, spirited little girl.”

“It was kind of a boys club, we had all the guys goofing around … a lot of hijinks and goofy frat stuff going on,” he said of his years on the Happy Days set. “But I do remember a particular moment — we were in rehearsal, in our rehearsal clothes, and it was kind of turning into a shaving scream fight. And she did sneak up behind Henry Winkler with a pretty good shaving cream pie, and she got him.”