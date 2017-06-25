Erin Andrews is a married woman!

Andrews’ rep confirms to PEOPLE that the two were married in Montana on Saturday at a sunset ceremony. The duo said their vows in front of an intimate group of friends and family and then celebrated with a reception — all designed by celebrity wedding planner Yifat Oren.

The Dancing with the Stars host and Stoll – a 34-year-old former NHL star – started dating in 2012, and the sportscaster confirmed their engagement in December of last year.

Stoll popped the question at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 over the holidays. Andrews told Good Morning America of the proposal, “We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Andrews showed off a beautiful sunset in the western state on Instagram, writing only, “Stop.”

Earlier this year, Andrews told Extra that Stoll had really helmed wedding planning, joking, “You know, my man is the bridezilla!”

She continued, “He is Pinteresting. I’m in Dallas Cowboy meetings, and he’s sending me, ‘Hey babe, I saw this on Pinterest,’ and I’m like, ‘Hey babe, will you let me get through Super Bowl?’ “