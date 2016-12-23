Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Gifts Kansas Highway Patrol with $5,000 After Snagging Ride Home

Eric Stonestreet made it home for the holidays with a little help from Kansas’ men and women in blue.

The Modern Family actor received a lift home from the Kansas Highway Patrol after landing at the Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Thursday night.

Stonestreet’s ride was orchestrated after the Kansas Highway Patrol’s public information officer, Ben Gardner, asked the star to follow him on Twitter in a short video last week.

After obliging Gardner’s request, Stonestreet asked, “Since we’re besties now @TrooperBenKHP, can I get a ride from the airport when I come in for Xmas? Also, can we use the lights and sirens?”

A few days later, Stonestreet politely asked for transportation, again, this time promising to do some good in exchange.

“Hey @TrooperBenKHP! If u pick me up at MCI when I arrive in KC for Christmas, I will make a 5k donation to the #KHP SAFE program. #buckleup,” Stonestreet said.

SAFE, or Seatbelts Are for Everyone, is a peer-to-peer program that is focused on increasing seatbelt awareness and use, and ultimately reducing vehicle-related injuries and fatalities, according to the organization’s website.

Stonestreet confirmed that the Highway Patrol was at the airport waiting for his arrival, writing on Instagram, “I got picked up at the airport by the @kshighwaypatrol tonight instead of by my mom and dad for a good cause. Thank you Trooper Cory and Trooper Candice for the #SAFE ride. And everyone please remember to buckle up.”

He also shared “video proof” of the ride, writing that the “donation check is in the mail.”

The Highway Patrol also shared a selfie with Stonestreet from the ride, noting, “#SecretMission complete!”