Rebecca Gayheart Dedicates #MCM Post to Hubby Eric Dane Amid Actor’s Battle with Depression

Rebecca Gayheart is sending her man some love.

The 45-year-old actress posted a picture of herself with her husband Eric Dane, 44, for #mancrushmonday, about two weeks after the actor took a break from his TNT series The Last Ship for depression.

“Way back when I met my Monday man crush,” Gayheart wrote in the caption. “@realericdane #mmc #flash #back #2003 #mohawk #fauxhawk.”

In late April, the actor’s rep told PEOPLE he “asked for a break” from the show “to deal with personal issues.”

“He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request,” the rep continued. “He looks forward to returning.”

Dane has been public about his personal struggles before. The Grey’s Anatomy alum went to rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers.

The actor – who has been married to Rebecca Gayheart since 2004 – told PEOPLE in 2014 of his past problems, “We’ve all made mistakes.”

He added at the time, “I honestly think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at this moment in time. And I’m really happy.”