Eric Dane Makes First Public Appearance Since Depression Battle Halted Production on His TNT Show

Eric Dane has stepped back into the public eye after production was halted on The Last Ship so he could seek treatment for depression.

On Saturday, the actor was spotted at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Saturday with wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughters Billie Beatrice, 7, and Georgia, 5. The star appeared subdued at the bash, declining to speak to reporters and sticking close to his kids at the event intended to raise money to help people out of poverty and homelessness.

Dane, 44, made headlines in April when his rep announced that the star was briefly stepping away from his TNT show.

“Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues,” Dane’s rep said in a statement. “He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum plays Capt. Tom Chandler on the series, which will return Aug. 20 for its fourth season.

His rep also said at the time that “he looks forward to returning” to the show, which has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Dane went to rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers, but in 2014 told PEOPLE he felt back on track.

“I honestly think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at this moment in time,” he said. “And I’m really happy.”