Production Halted On Eric Dane's The Last Ship as He Battles Depression, Rep Says

Eric Dane is taking a break from his TNT series The Last Ship to deal with his depression, the actor’s rep tells PEOPLE.

“Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues,” Dane’s rep said in a statement. “He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request.”

The rep added, “He looks forward to returning.”

Production has been halted on the series while Dane – who plays Captain Tom Chandler – takes a break. The show’s fourth, 10-episode season is set to premiere this summer. According to Variety, The Last Ship has also already been renewed for a fifth season.

Dane, 44, has been public about his personal struggles before. The Grey’s Anatomy alum went to rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo On Life After Grey’s: ‘I Definitely Don’t Have A Strong Desire To Act’

The actor – who has been married to Rebecca Gayheart since 2004 – told PEOPLE in 2014 of his past problems, “We’ve all made mistakes.”

He added at the time, “I honestly think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at this moment in time. And I’m really happy.”