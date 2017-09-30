Eniko Parrish Giggles and Jokes with Kevin Hart and His Kids in L.A. Just 2 Weeks After Extortion Scandal

No drama here!

On Saturday, Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart documented their laugh-filled family trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles with their families.

In one sweet video Parrish, 33, put on her Instagram story, Hart, 38, can be seen playing a game of corn hole with some family members — Hart even appeared to score a point for his team!

Later, Parrish —who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s first child— shared an adorable moment featuring her husband hamming it up in front of the camera.

“Um, I’m trying to take a picture, can you get out?” Parrish jokingly asks Hart, who’s blocking her photo opportunity.

Only instead of moving, Hart stands his ground and strikes a different pose.

“I don’t want you in my picture — move over,” she adds.

Hart flashes her a smile and proceeds to hit another goofy pose as Parrish starts laughing.

She also shared a sweet group shot of the family and their sweet deserts at the museum.

And the comedian couldn’t resist documenting the trip either, posting a picture with Parrish and his two children — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 — striking mostly dramatic poses in front of melting ice cream statues.

“#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveandLaugh #HappySaturday #DopePic,” he captioned the photo.

This family outing comes just two weeks after Hart opened up about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to Parrish and his children for the incident in an Instagram video he shared on Sept. 16.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal.

“She is standing by Kevin’s side,” the source says. “They are dealing with this together.”

However, the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Parrish, a second source told PEOPLE.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”

Despite the setback, she continues to stand by her husband.

“She is adamant about working through it,” the source added. “She won’t give up on their marriage.”