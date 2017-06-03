Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail ‘Hang Out’ with Cheetahs and Gorillas During Honeymoon in ‘Beautiful’ Rwanda

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are spending their first week as a married couple in the streets (and jungles) of Rwanda.

The love birds jetted off to the mountainous East African country after tying the knot in New York City last Sunday. Rossum’s Instagram account is filled with photos of the animals the couple has seen during their trip.

Rossum, 30, shared photos of gorillas, cheetahs and a beautiful sunset on Instagram. She even captured a shot of the locals, writing, “the beautiful faces of Rwanda.”

“Trekked into the mountains of Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas,” Rossum wrote alongside a video of a gorilla.

Esmail also gave fans a look inside the honeymoon trip, sharing an Instagram photo of a pair of gorillas.

“Hanging out with these guys today,” he wrote.

The two got married in an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in N.Y.C. on May 28. Guests included Hillary Swank, Robert Downey Jr., Rossum’s Shameless co-stars William H. Macy and Shanola Hampton and Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin

Rossum wore a custom off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown and a long white veil, while Esmail wore a black suit.

Rossum and Esmail got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating.

The actress told PeopleStyle in 2015 that her engagement to the Mr. Robot creator has been focused on sentimental details — like the story behind her classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.

“I like that it’s old and I like to imagine who wore it before me and the life that they had,” she said. “I don’t know the story behind it, but it’s from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I’ve inherited someone’s story, and I hope that it’s a good one.”