The Countdown to PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2017 Is On! Today’s Beauty of the Day Is …

The name of her latest character literally meant “beauty,” so obviously Emma Watson landed a spot in our World’s Most Beautiful countdown — but it’s her brains and lately, her drive to speak out on behalf of women everywhere that makes her even more stunning.

Watson, who turned 27 on Saturday, is number five in our seven days of beauties, leading up to the reveal of PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful woman on Wednesday, April 19.

“I feel like young girls are told this whole idea that they have to be this kind of princess and be all delicate and fragile and that’s bulls—,” she said in an interview with Global Grind. “I identify much more with the idea of being a warrior and being a fighter. If I was going to be a princess, I would be a warrior princess, definitely.”

And as a role model to younger women, she doesn’t let the pressure of Hollywood beauty standards get to her. “That pressure got me down but I’ve made my peace with it,” she told the Sunday Times Magazine. “Fashion can project an unobtainable image that’s dangerously unhealthy … I’m excited about the aging process. I’m more interested in women who aren’t perfect. They’re more compelling.”

Come back every day for another sneak peek at our World’s Most Beautiful issue, and be sure to join us on Wednesday, April 19, for the big reveal!