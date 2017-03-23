Emma Thompson Jokes That She Regrets Turning Down Donald Trump for a Date: 'Think of the Stories!'

The Donald’s charms have no effect on Emma Thompson.

The British actress and Trump critic, 57, revealed on a Swedish television show that she once turned down future president Donald Trump for a date.

“I was doing a film called Primary Colors with John Travolta in Hollywood and I was in my trailer and it was on the Universal lot,” Thompson recounted on Swedish news outlet SVT.

“I had just been divorced and my decree absolute has just come through, like, the day before,” she continued. “So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer.

“I lift up the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.’ ”

Initially confused by the offer, Thompson said Trump’s goals soon became clear.

“Well, you know, I think we would get on very well,” she said Trump told her, adding, “Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”

Stunned by the phone call, Thompson said she blurted out, “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.”

Thompson never took Trump up on his offer, but looking back on it, she said she might have made the wrong decision.

“Think of the stories!” she said with a laugh. To which the show’s host replied, “You could be the First Lady! You could have stopped him!”