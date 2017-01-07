Emma Stone's Most Magical Musical Moments

Is there anything that Emma Stone can’t do? She acts, she dances, and yes, she sings.

But even though everyone fell in love with her charming (and Golden Globe-nominated!) performance in La La Land, Stone has been showing off her musical chops for years, starting with her secret reality show past, to her stint on Broadway, to her performance as a Gaga-esque pop star in Popstar.

Warning: This may make you fall even more in love with her.

EASY A

Stone’s breakthrough leading role gave us a one-two punch of amazing musical performances: First, the hilariously goofy ode to Natasha Bedingfield’s iconic earworm, “Pocketful of Sunshine,” which basically confirmed that deep down, Stone is all of us. Bad shower dancing including.

And then there was the film’s climatic performance of “Knock On Wood,” where our adoration for her moved from “Oh my god, we’re basically the same person” to “We definitely want to be her when we grow up.” (And as a bonus for any Gossip Girl fans, this performance even had a shirtless, blue Penn Badgley, so it was basically unforgettable.)

THE “LES JEUNES DE PARIS” SKETCH ON SNL

Can anyone make goofy dancing look as stylish and cool as Stone and Taran Killam? Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised if her choreography in this sketch was one of the reasons that she got cast in La La Land.

POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING

In a film filled with amazing, unexpected cameos, there was perhaps none as amazing and unexpected as Stone, who popped up to play pop superstar Claudia Cantrell, the avant-garde singer behind “Turn Up the Beef,” which led to Connor4Real’s (Andy Samberg) breakout “catchphrase verse.” Honestly, just watch the movie, and join us in hoping that she brings that blonde, double bun hairstyle to the red carpet.

CABARET

Stone won rave reviews for her Broadway debut, as Sally Bowles in the 2014 revival of Cabaret — and, after director Damien Chazelle took in a performance, won her the lead in La La Land — thanks to her gorgeous, bittersweet performance.

IN SEARCH OF THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY

Back in 2004, VH1 launched a reality competition to cast for a reboot of the 1970s classic The Partridge Family and a then-brunette Emily Stone hit the stage week after week to ultimately win the role of Laurie. Though the resulting pilot never aired, the experience did provide us with some truly incredible footage of a teenage stone singing Meredith Brook’s “Bitch” in some iconic early aughts low-rise jeans. And you know what? We’re into it.

HER LIP SYNC BATTLE ON THE TONIGHT SHOW

Before Lip Sync Battle became its own TV juggernaut, it was just a humble game that Jimmy Fallon would play with guests. Then Stone came on the show, and basically blew everyone else out of the water with her pitch-perfect, warp-speed performances of “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. They didn’t want her to crush it, but she did, because she has the keys.

SINGING “STOP” ON THE RADIO

Emma Stone singing the Spice Girls with Andrew Garfield is all we have ever wanted in this world. Anyone else need a tissue right now?

LA LA LAND

Every single time we watch this clip, we can feel our hearts grow three times their sizes, somewhere between Stone’s dramatic fake swoon over Gosling and when he starts tap dancing on the park bench. By the time the two of them properly kick their number into action, we’re pretty much the human embodiment of the heart-eyes emoji.

Check out the full list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees and get your own ballot here!