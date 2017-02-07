Emma Stone Says She Cried at Chinese Theatre Handprint Ceremony Because She ‘Humiliated Herself’

Emma Stone joined the elite ranks of Hollywood starlets to have their hand and footprints enshrined outside TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles — but she didn’t even realize the significance of the honor at the time.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the actress recalled participating in the ceremony with La La Land costar Ryan Gosling in December, saying that she assumed the legendary courtyard was already “full.”

“I had no idea what the hell was going on,” Stone explained. “I thought, ‘They’ve got all the hand and footprints. This is just a fun little celebration and they put it up in a museum somewhere. I don’t know why I thought this. It wasn’t explained to me.”

After the actors were given a practice slab to test out their prints on, they were given one that “stays out there.”

A stunned Stone responded, “‘What do you mean stays out there!?’ … I had no idea!”

The Golden Globe winner said it was at that point that she “burst into tears and really humiliated myself.”

Perhaps Stone didn’t realize the magnitude of the moment because she had already cemented her handprints — as a 12-year-old visitor to Hollywood.

“You can go as a tourist and get your own handprint thing, and I brought it home and had it in my bedroom,” she said.

Kimmel then joked that she should find the foreshadowing souvenir and bring it to the Academy Awards later this month, where Stone is up for Best Actress.