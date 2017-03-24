Emma Roberts on Navigating a Love Life in the Spotlight: You Have to Learn to 'Step Away'

She’s lived most of her life in the public eye, so Emma Roberts has learned a thing or two about how to handle the spotlight.

On Friday, the actress opened up to PEOPLE Now about how she’s learned to maintain a certain level of privacy when it comes to more personal aspects of her life, such as relationships.

According to Roberts, 26, it’s extremely important to learn how to be “able to step away from it.”

“I mean, I think it’s all about just really knowing who you are yourself,” she said. “And staying grounded with your family and with your friends.”

“I think it’s easy to get so caught up in it because now with social media, there is no stepping away, really, because even when you do it’s still all on your phone,” she continued. “So I think [it’s about] figuring out how to really step away and kind of turn it off and make time for yourself and your real life.”

The Scream Queens star has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Evan Peters, 30, since 2012. The two met while filming the indie movie Adult World and got engaged in late 2013. They called it quits in June 2015 and have been largely on and off since then.

Most recently, the two attended this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in February.