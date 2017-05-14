Elton John Wishes His Mom a Happy Mother’s Day After Years of Estrangement: ‘So Happy We Are Back in Touch’

Elton John‘s estrangement with his mother, Sheila, appears to have ended, as the singer called out their reconnection in a sweet message for Mother’s Day.

“Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo,” the prolific pop musician wrote on his Instagram on Sunday, accompanying a photo of the mother-son duo smiling. (Nevermind that British Mother’s Day was a few months ago on March 11.)

Until last year, John had not spoken to his mother since an explosive fall-out in 2008, according to the Daily Mirror. According to the British newspaper, the estrangement was sparked by John’s mother’s refusal to cut off contact with two of his oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after he had a fall out with them.

In 2016, the 70-year-old had confirmed to the British daily newspaper that he had buried the hatchet with his mom, saying, “We are now back in touch.”

“Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship,” he added. “However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother’s 90th birthday.”

The start of 2017 has had its ups and downs for John. The pop icon had cancelled all of the April and May performances of his Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, due to a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” a rep told PEOPLE.

John took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, writing, “Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour.”

John is expected to return to his previously scheduled slate of live performances, starting in Twickenham, England, on June 3.