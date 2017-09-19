Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging he kicked her, punched her and threw her down a flight of stairs.

Hewitt, 21, claimed in the suit that the actor “grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.”

However, a source close to the 43-year-old actor tells PEOPLE, “Ryan did not lay a hand on her. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

Described by her lawyer in court documents as “a rising model with a massive social media presence,” here are five things to know about Hewitt.

1. She’s modeled for high-end fashion brands.

Though only in her early 20s, Hewitt has already landed big gigs with famous brands like Guess.

Among Hewitt’s glamorous photos on social media, is a snap captioned, “officially a guess girl.”

2. She celebrated her 21st birthday with a rockstar.

Hewitt celebrated her 21st birthday with none other than Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger. In a photo she shared on Instagram in March, the two smiled at the camera while Hewitt held an arm across the rock legend’s shoulder.

me n mick at my 21st ✨ A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:00am PST

“me n mick at my 21st,” Hewitt wrote in the caption, in which she wore a vibrant red dress and tiara to commemorate the celebration.

3. Hewitt has modeled for Playboy.

Hewitt was named Playboy Magazine‘s “Miss June 2017,” according to her lawyer in court documents filed Monday.

The model shared a glimpse of her photos in an Instagram post in late June.

here's a pic of me holding a huge pic of me as da june girl for @playboy 😮🐰🌸thanks to this whole amazing team for supporting me and making this so special. i love u all💘 A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

“Here’s a pic of me holding a huge pic of me as da june girl for @playboy,” the caption read. “Thanks to this whole amazing team for supporting me and making this so special. i love u all.”

4. She’s dabbled in acting

Hewitt acted alongside Bella Thorne and Ryan Ochoa 2014’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? according to her IMDB page. A year earlier, she starred in video short Underwater.

Last month, Variety announced that Hewitt would star alongside Wild n’ Out‘s Cristian Oliveras in an upcoming television show called Turnt. The series is a teen soap about a romance in the age of social media, the publication reports.

kids choice awards👯😄❤️ A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Mar 12, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Though early in her acting career, it seems Hewitt is already used to the red carpet life.

In March, she posed alongside a pal at the Kids Choice Awards.

what makeup can do 😳 by my new FAVORITES @ashleych0wmein_ @tellytyme @guess i ♥️ u 👯 A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

5. She loves junk food

When Hewitt isn’t sharing sultry selfies and bikini-clad pictures, the model often posts photos of her calorie-packed meals.

Over the weekend, she stared adoringly at a cheeseburger in an Instagram photo, writing, “i said yes 💍I went #offthemenu and ate 2 of these today. and fries and mac n cheese and a neopolitan milkshake!!! ya. no i’m really full.”

i said yes 💍 I went #offthemenu and ate 2 of these today. and fries and mac n cheese balls and a neopolitan milkshake!!! ya. now i'm really full 🍔🥓🧀🍟 A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“My lunch,” she simply captioned a July 2016 Instagram photo of a pair of burgers with two sides of french fries.

😋 A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

A day earlier, she shared her love of chocolate, uploading an Instagram shot of a package of sweets.

“See’s candies has my ❤️ hehe,” she wrote alongside the picture.

i was really excited about fries 😄🍟 A post shared by Elsie 🌹🦄 (@elsiehewitt) on Sep 25, 2016 at 11:37pm PDT

A few months later, Hewitt couldn’t contain her excitement while holding a plate of french fries. Alongside a blurry photo of herself smiling, Hewitt wrote: “i was really excited about fries😄🍟.”