‘We Are Still Friends’: Elon Musk Weighs in on Amber Heard Split as Actress Puts ‘a Fork In It’

Elon Musk is setting the record straight on his split from Amber Heard.

The actress, 31, and the 46-year-old tech mogul have called it quits after a little more than a year of dating. But Musk is assuring the public that there’s no bad blood between the stars — and he even hinted at a possible reunion.

“Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” Musk commented on one of Heard’s Instagram posts on Monday. “Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

The comment came after Heard shared a split photo of herself placing a fork in her hair, above a shot of Ariel the mermaid (from the famous Disney movie) doing the same.

The actress captioned the photo: “Put a fork in it.”

Musk first took to the post’s comment section to write, “V cute❤️,” before adding the lengthy message.

A source confirmed the breakup news to PEOPLE on Monday, revealing that the stars “are no longer dating.”

“They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other,” the insider added, noting that Musk initiated the split.

“Elon’s is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it.”

Dating rumors first began swirling last year when the actress and Musk were spotted out together several times amid their respective divorces — Heard’s contentious divorce from actor Johnny Depp was finalized in January and Musk filed for divorce from wife and Westworld actress Talulah Riley in January 2015.

The breakup comes as a shock, as the former love birds were recently spotted out, both donning smiles, in Los Angeles in June. One month earlier, Heard and Musk spent some time Down Under while Heard filmed Aquaman.

Although they began spending time together after Heard’s divorce, the Tesla founder first took interest in Heard in 2013 when he appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s film Machete Kills.

“When the time was right and they were both single last year, he started pursuing her romantically,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She was playing hard to get for a while, which made him even more interested.”