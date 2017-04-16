Singer Elle King Says She ‘Skipped Out on My Wedding’ in Favor of Rock Show

Is Elle King back to singing about her “Ex’s & Oh’s”?

The Grammy-nominated performer and daughter of comedian Rob Schneider was scheduled to marry Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson — who popped the question in February of 2016 — this weekend. Instead, she shared a video on Instagram from a Eagles of Death Metal concert in Seattle on Saturday night.

“Skipped out on my wedding,” the 27-year-old singer captioned the video, taken from the side of the stage. “I married Rock&Roll instead so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F—ING DEATH METAL.”

King also shared a selfie in which she donned blue hair with an unidentified pal.

“Just a couple’a gals on a Rock&Roll tour,” she wrote.

King announced news of her engagement on Instagram last February with a photo of the smiling couple with San Francisco’s most iconic landmark in the background.

“Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge,” she wrote. “I said yes.”

King appeared on an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, which aired in March. Before finding her wedding gown, the singer recalled her whirlwind romance with Ferguson.

“We met in London in the lobby of my hotel, and it was like we had known each other for 10 years,” the singer said. “We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, ‘You can’t go home.’ And I didn’t get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America.”

She continued, “He proposed 12 days after we met.”

The singer also showed off a permanent sign of her love: a tattoo with “Fergie” written on her chest.

“It’s not even a fake tattoo, it’s real,” King revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Music Awards last summer. “He just got my name tattooed on the front of his neck, so it’s fair.”

King sparked rumors of a breakup on March 28 when she shared an Instagram photo with two gal pals captioned, “All my single ladies” with a middle finger hashtag.

Aside from Ferguson’s absence, other social media posts also hinted at a split. On a recent video of King cuddling her dog, she appeared to be crying as her pet licked her face.

“Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven’t seen my sugar in a month,” she captioned the video. “Lately I don’t cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She’s my best friend and the only true loyalty I’ve ever known.”

“Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself,” she continued. “But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don’t give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you’re beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness.”

A rep for King did not immediately respond to a request for comment.