Elle King is taking the reins on her mental health.

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer revealed on Instagram Saturday that she has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

“I made a decision yesterday that was a really f— hard one,” she captioned a Boomerang video of herself wearing a shirt reading “BORN TO BE MILD.”

“I’m slowly learning that prolonging and putting off that inevitable and looming painful decision or choice … ONLY CREATES MORE PAIN,” she continued. “AND YOURE LITERALLY JUST SITTING IN IT. I made that hard choice yesterday, and for a while it felt like my life was over.

“But today, while working through my PTSD with my doc, I felt that door inside of me open up just a little bit more,” King wrote. “It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN. But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn’t as scary peeping through.”

While the singer doesn’t reveal the details behind what the “hard choice” was, she does draw a parallel for her followers between what she has experienced mentally and through using acid.

“I also realized that PTSD and/or depression FOR ME, and I say for me because I can only speak for myself, is like a trip on LSD,” King, who turns 28 on Monday, wrote.

“I realized that when I’ve been in an altered state I HAVE had weird moments and scary thoughts. But I snap out of it through the clarity and ease of the fact that A. everything is going to be ok. 2. Dude you’re on f— acid man.”

She goes on to explain how she is making “healthy choices” and practicing self care, admitting, “In those times all I had to do was refocus and take back control of MY OWN MIND.

“Today, if presented with two options, I will CHOOSE the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there,” King shared, promising that she is “definitely going to love” herself.

The introspective post comes about eight weeks after King revealed that she had split from former beau Andrew Ferguson a month after their previously planned wedding date — as well as the fact that they had secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2016: three weeks after they met.

“As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves,” King captioned a snap of the duo taken in May, on the same day she made the post. “I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.”