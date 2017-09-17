Elizabeth Olsen and Her Musician Boyfriend Make Their First Public Appearance as a Couple Ahead of the Emmys

On Friday, Elizabeth Olsen and her new musician boyfriend Robbie Arnett made their first public appearance as a couple.

The two lovebirds attended the 2017 Gersh pre-Emmys party together in Los Angeles, where they were all smiles.

Olsen, 28, was wearing a modest cream-colored dress while Arnett was wearing a partially unbuttoned pink shirt with black pants.

Olsen and Arnett were first rumored to be romantically linked back in March after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

Arnett is a vocalist in the indie pop quartet Milo Greene, which formed in 2009.

In 2014, the little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen broke off her engagement to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook after three years of dating.

Olsen also recently revealed to Modern Living that she’s looking forward to being a mom.

After renovating her home, Olsen said, “I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.”

“I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here,'” the actress added.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.