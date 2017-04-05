Elizabeth Hurley, 51, Looks Incredible in a Sexy One-Piece from Her Swimwear Line

If you’ve got it, flaunt it – killer curves and a chic swimwear line, that is.

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her fit physique while promoting her line of bathing suits and beach cover-ups, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on Instagram on Tuesday.

The star first posed for a selfie, showing only the top of her bright orange suit.

“Valley of the Dolls,” the 51-year-old wrote, accompanied by a winky-face emoji.

She later posed on Instagram in a navy-blue halter-top one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline embellished with a gold ring.

The Royals star isn’t shy about flaunting her toned figure, and told PEOPLE in April 2015 she doesn’t stress about aging.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging, then you’re not busy enough,” she said. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

Hurley’s swimsuits range between $120-$250, and her cover-ups, dresses, caftans and other accessories price up to $650.