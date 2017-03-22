Elizabeth Hurley Brings Her Dapper Son as Date to An American in Paris Opening Night in London

Elizabeth Hurley is one cool mama.

The Royals star attended An American in Paris’ opening night in London with a rather handsome date: her 14-year-old son, Damian.

Before taking in the musical, inspired by the 1951 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, the mother-son duo posed for photos on the blue carpet. Hurley, 51, flaunted her toned legs in a black Versace minidress adorned with sequins, topped with a simple black coat. The actress shared a solo shot of her look on Twitter, raving about the show.

“It’s outstandingly good and the dancing is sublime,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Damian looked sharp in a navy blazer, opting to forego a tie for the evening out.

Salma Hayek also took in a night of theater, rocking a chic black outfit adorned with a red-white-and-blue tie around her neck and waist.

Damian seems to be following in his mother’s acting footsteps. He was cast in the third season of her E! show The Royals as Hansel, the spoiled Crown Prince of Liechtenstein.

Although it was Damian’s first television acting gig and Hurley admitted to being nervous about Damian’s abilities, she couldn’t be more proud of his performance.

“He was knockout when he was shooting,” she said during an interview on Today.