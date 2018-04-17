Editor's Note: PEOPLE Renames the World's Most Beautiful Issue — and Guess Who Is on the Cover

This week we will be unveiling our annual issue celebrating Hollywood’s most beautiful stars. We’ve been doing it every year since 1990 when Michelle Pfeiffer was on the cover — and picking the cover subject of our “World’s Most Beautiful” issue has always been one of the best parts of my job. In 2014, my first year as the editor of PEOPLE, we were lucky enough to have Lupita Nyong’o grace the cover. Last year it was such a thrill to call Julia Roberts and offer it to her ( she said yes!). The issue is always a hit with audiences, advertisers and Hollywood because it celebrates all kinds of beauty, of course—beautiful souls as well as beautiful skin.

Over the years the name of the issue has evolved (“50 Most Beautiful,” “Most Beautiful Woman,” etc.), but the words “Most Beautiful” have always been part of the title. This year we’re renaming it “The Beautiful Issue” — to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.

The cover of The Beautiful Issue 2018 — which will be unveiled on Wednesday — will be a woman who checks all those boxes. She’s a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet. Sorry, I can’t give you any more hints. But let me know who you think it is—and let us know who you think deserves the honor. Tweet me at @MrJessCagle and @People. Can’t wait for you to see it.