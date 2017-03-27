Dynasty's Linda Evans Was 'Disturbed' Watching Dash Cam Footage of Her Own DUI Arrest: 'I Saw the Pain in My Eyes'

After dash cam footage of her 2014 DUI arrest surfaced last week, Dynasty legend Linda Evans is clearing the air on speculations of whether or not the beloved former actress was suffering from a addiction problem.

“When I saw the footage, I was surprised because I don’t remember myself that way,” Evans exclusively tells PEOPLE. “That’s not the way I perceive myself. To see it, it was disturbing. I saw the pain in my eyes. It just took me right back to the moment.”

In May 2014, the 74-year-old was pulled over in her home state of Washington for driving erratically. According to the incident report obtained by PEOPLE, Evans was drifting from lane to lane and, at one point, drifted into oncoming traffic. When asked to do a field sobriety test, Evans demonstrated “sluggish behavior, lack of coordination, inability to stand without falling over” and her movements were “slow and lethargic.”

Evans contributed this behavior to a dislocated disc in her back and had admitted to taking an unknown pain pill earlier that morning.

“That day was pivotal for me because in hindsight, I wished I had made better judgment,” she admits. “I drove to water therapy, but should have stayed home because I felt so weak from back pain.”

Evans continues, “When I saw the brutal coverage in the pop news story, it actually showed me how far I’ve come. It’s easy to love ourselves when we look beautiful and feel perfect. But when we feel vulnerable to our own criticism, and other people’s criticism, these moments define us. This opportunity helped me learn to stand by myself, in my journey of recovery. And now I feel liberated from my own critical mind. Life can be messy, and a little compassion for ourselves is what self-love is about.”

Best known for her role as Krystle Carrington on the 1980s ABC prime time soap opera Dynasty, Evans says she doesn’t yearn for the glitz and glam of Hollywood anymore.

“I don’t miss it at all,” she admits. “It was beautiful. What a ride Dynasty was. It was phenomenal in terms of what a beautiful experience. I loved it, but but thank God I could do what ever I wanted to do.”

Now, Evans says her back pain has been healed due to multiple laser surgeries and maintains a healthy lifestyle while traveling the country, giving motivational speeches to women.

“Every morning I say, ‘Thank you God I am well!’ You only have to lose it to appreciate it,” she says. “I’m very grateful I still have a lot to do!”