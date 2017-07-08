Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are married!

The Dancing with the Stars pros tied the knot Saturday, July 8, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York

Like most couples, the pair had a very clear vision of what they wanted their wedding to look like — and it all started with the venue.

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in May of choosing Oheka Castle.

“I had never thought of being married in a castle, but my jaw dropped when I first saw it,” adds the pro dancer, 30, who wed Chmerkovskiy, 37, in a “big,” ivory wedding dress.

“I didn’t want a stark white dress,” she explained. “I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way.”

Murgatroyd came down the aisle on the arm of her father, in a fairytale ball gown with an off-the-shoulder fitted bodice and multi-tiered, full gathered skirt.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included Tony Dovolani , Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess — all of whom were in the wedding party — Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, Candace Cameron Bure and Whitney Carson.

We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Before the big day, the couple and their guests celebrated with a lavish pre-wedding party on Friday.

“Everything is going to be crème and black and white. There’s going to be hardly any color,” said Murgatroyd, who added that they were planning “a massive floor-to-ceiling wall of real flowers” at the back of the reception ballroom and “massive arrangements” on each table as well as another hanging from the ceiling.

“There are so many flowers and candles and crystals everywhere,” she said. “I wanted the entire celebration to be super-chic and glamorous. I just wanted it to be just so pure and gorgeous.”

But in the end it wasn’t about what the wedding looked like for the parents of 6-month-old Shai Aleksander — who served as “prince of honor” at the wedding.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” said Murgatroyd, who lived out her dream on Saturday. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”