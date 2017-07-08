All About Peta and Maks’ Castle Wedding Venue — Including Its Taylor Swift Connection!

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy may not be royalty, but they’ll certainly get married in royal fashion: the Dancing with the Stars pros will tie the knot Saturday at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.

“My jaw dropped when I first saw it,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in May of the venue.

Murgatroyd, 30, also revealed she’d always envisioned getting married in a church but was quickly persuaded by Chmerkovskiy, 37, that Oheka Castle was the ideal venue.

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” she said. “It’s a whole castle estate with a golf course around it.”

The castle was built in 1919 on a 443-acre plot on the highest point on Long Island by financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn, who used it as a summer home until his death in 1934. Now the castle is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of of Historic Hotels of America. It reportedly served as an inspiration for author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and has been seen in many famous TV shows, films and music videos — including Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” video.

“The drive up to this gate alone is spectacular. It is so regal and royal,” said Murgatroyd, who can’t wait for the wedding photos.

“Photos are the things you can hold on to for forever, so I wanted our photos to be spectacular and the grounds on this estate are just phenomenal,” she said. “I think we are going to have some beautiful shots.”

But it wasn’t just about the venue and photos for Murgatroyd.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” said Murgatroyd, who is mom to 6-month-old Shai Aleksander with Chmerkovskiy. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”