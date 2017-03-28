DWTS' Peta Murgatoryd Reveals She Wanted to Put Wedding to Maksim Chmerkovskiy 'on Hold'

Between caring for her 2-month-old baby boy Shai and training The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall on Dancing with the Stars, Peta Murgatroyd is a busy woman.

In fact, she hasn’t had much time to plan her upcoming wedding to fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I tried to put it on hold, to be honest with you,” Murgatoryd, 30, told PEOPLE after Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition. “I said, ‘Baby, lets just drop it for a second. We have a child already. Lets just maybe call it quits at engaged.'”

But Chmerkovskiy — who proposed in late 2015 — wasn’t having it.

“He was, like, ‘No! I want to marry you,'” says Murgatoryd. “It was really funny, actually. He had to sort of coax me back into being ready to get married and do all of this stuff because there is so much to do!”

But their summer wedding now appears to be on track.

“I’m doing it from over here in LA so it’s a little more stressful, but I do have someone helping,” she continued. “I hope it all comes together in time!”

