Drew Barrymore Is Still 'Not Ready' to Date After Her Divorce: 'I'm Just Still in Shock'

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman have been separated for over half a year, but the actress is no closer to getting back in the dating world.

“No, I’m not ready. I’m not open to it,” she told Andy Cohen on a special SiriusXM Town Hall. “I’m just still in shock about everything. It’s going to take awhile.”

Barrymore and Kopelman split in August, a month after the actress filed for divorce. The former couple were married for 4 years and are parents to daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, who turns 3 in April.

While she’s not ready to start playing the field, Barrymore said she is familiar with modern dating rituals. “I’ve never been on a dating app and I now know that’s the current thing,” she revealed. “My girlfriends are on it, so it is fun for me to look over their shoulder while they’re going through it.”

Barrymore noted that many of her famous friends use the dating app Raya. “By the way, if you want to date an actor or musician, they’re all on Raya,” she said. “It’s like looking through a SAG portfolio and going, ‘I want to date him.’ ”

But all the new technology isn’t exactly Barrymore’s cup of tea. “I remember when you were just waiting for that phone to ring and you were worried because you would miss their call, and then the answering machine manifested and it was tapes and you … kept checking the tape,” she explained. “There’s a part of me that still dates from that perspective and I can’t stand when people want to talk on the phone all the time or text or email.”

Besides missing the good old days, Barrymore said she’s wary of getting matched up with unsavory internet strangers. “My concern with the dating app is always like am I going to be that person that classically meets a psycho and then I end up murdered that night,” she joked. “So that alone was a turn off.”

Fortunately, Barrymore has a new show, The Santa Clarita Diet, to occupy herself with while she continues her dating hiatus. During a visit with Today on Friday, the actress revealed she lost 20 lbs. for the role, hinting that she had put on weight following her difficult separation.

“I had let myself go due to personal circumstances and I thought, I could come alive with Sheila,” she told host Natalie Morales.

“It was a really great goal line for me, because as much as the weight loss everything’s very subtle, it’s attitudinal, it’s empowerment, it’s confidence,” she added. “It’s all of these things that she’s lost in her life and I felt I had lost in my life, and it was such a blessing to come alive with her and it really was so positive for me.”

“The Santa Clarita Diet” begins streaming on Netflix on Feb. 3, and her town hall with Cohen airs on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Feb. 3 at 8:00am ET/PT.