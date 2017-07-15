Charlie's Angels Reunion! Drew Barrymore Thanks Cameron Diaz for Making Her 'Feel Beyond Beautiful'

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are together again!

The Charlie’s Angels costars and real-life besties reunited for a selfie which Barrymore, 42, shared Friday on Instagram. “Getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister,” the actress and Flower Beauty creator wrote.

“Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything,” Barrymore concluded.

She and Diaz, 44, starred in the McG-directed Charlie’s Angels film in 2000 alongside Lucy Liu. The action flick was followed up with a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

In May 2016, Barrymore told Good Housekeeping that if she were to ever be stuck in jail, Diaz would be her one call. “Not that any one of us are going to jail anytime soon,” the mother of two said. “But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.”

Adding, “If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her. If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.”

And Diaz was the one who called Barrymore to show support specifically when her friend had split from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, in April 2016.

“Everybody pulls the wagons around, you know, our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time, even if it’s like something that the public doesn’t know about. Internally we’re all going like, ‘Okay, who needs us now?’” Diaz explained to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio show.