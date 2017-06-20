People

Drake Doremus Shares Moving Video Tribute to Late Actor Anton Yelchin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Director/writer Drake Doremus and actor Anton Yelchin arrive at BAFTA Los Angeles 2011 Britannia Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on November 30, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles)

Filmmaker Drake Doremus has shared a moving tribute to Anton Yelchin on the first anniversary of the actor’s tragic death.

Doremus, who directed Yelchin and Felicity Jones in the 2011 romantic drama Like Crazy, posted a video of candid off-screen and behind-the-scenes moments on his Facebook page Monday. The two-minute video is bookended by the words “we love you Anton …” and “… like crazy.”

Known for his work in films including Alpha Dog, The Beaver, and the Star Trek movies, Yelchin died in a freak car accident outside his home one year ago, at age 27.

At the time, Doremus remembered Yelchin as “one of the most sincere but also funniest people I have ever met” and added, “He taught me what being a humble and hardworking artist is all about. Anton changed my life in so many ways, and I’ll never forget him.”

Jones, who is featured prominently in Doremus’ tribute video, previously eulogized her costar as “a unique and profound soul” who “touched everyone he met with his honesty and humanity.”

 

