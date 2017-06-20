Drake Doremus Shares Moving Video Tribute to Late Actor Anton Yelchin

Filmmaker Drake Doremus has shared a moving tribute to Anton Yelchin on the first anniversary of the actor’s tragic death.

Doremus, who directed Yelchin and Felicity Jones in the 2011 romantic drama Like Crazy, posted a video of candid off-screen and behind-the-scenes moments on his Facebook page Monday. The two-minute video is bookended by the words “we love you Anton …” and “… like crazy.”

Known for his work in films including Alpha Dog, The Beaver, and the Star Trek movies, Yelchin died in a freak car accident outside his home one year ago, at age 27.

FROM PEN: Learn The Process Behind Time Selecting The 100 Most Influential People

At the time, Doremus remembered Yelchin as “one of the most sincere but also funniest people I have ever met” and added, “He taught me what being a humble and hardworking artist is all about. Anton changed my life in so many ways, and I’ll never forget him.”

Jones, who is featured prominently in Doremus’ tribute video, previously eulogized her costar as “a unique and profound soul” who “touched everyone he met with his honesty and humanity.”

Watch Doremus’ video above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com