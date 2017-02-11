The Ladies of Downton Abbey Get Goofy in Charming Disneyland Reunion

It’s a small world after all!

On Friday, Downton Abbey costars Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) enjoyed quite the magical reunion at one of the happiest places on earth — Disneyland!

The British stars, joined by Michael Fox, Jessica de Gouw and Kelly Paterniti, embraced hugs from the lovable Goofy outside of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Anaheim, California theme park.

Though the BBC show came to an end in 2015, the cast has remained tight with one another.

Recently, the Downton cast, including Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan and more, posed together on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.

“We bump into one another,” Logan, 61, said on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s official live pre-show. “We did have a meetup recently. Some of us were all there — 30 of us. We had dinner.”

Logan later hinted that a typical Downton reunion might be a little over the top!

“Woah, we can’t say,” joked Logan. “Off the Richter scale!”