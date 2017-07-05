Donal Logue Says Missing Daughter Is ‘Not a Runaway’ but Continues to Plead for Her Return

Donal Logue is continuing the search for his teenage missing daughter.

More than a week has passed since 16-year-old Jade Logue went missing in New York, and the Gotham star is continuing to ask the public for any information on her whereabouts.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter to clarify with his followers that even though Jade is missing, the teen did not run away.

“Any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @ john_walsh for LEO’s, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing,” he tweeted.

The 51-year-old also shared a throwback photo of himself with Jade and actor Gilles Marini.

“This is an old picture (though recent) she is not back- that’s why we want her back,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet, clarifying that it was taken prior to her disappearance.

Donal first announced last week on Twitter that Jade went missing on June 26.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department previously told PEOPLE that they are continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for Donal’s child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

The spokesperson said Jade, who was wearing a green sweatshirt, went missing June 26 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning.”

As of Monday, a spokesperson for the N.Y.P.D. told PEOPLE that “this is still an active missing person case. There are no new updates at this time.”

In a recent social media post amid the hunt for Jade, Donal uploaded a sweet photo of the child to Facebook on Monday alongside a lengthy message in which he targeted some who may have posed as Jade’s friends.

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade),” the Gotham actor wrote. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade.”

He continued: “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy … The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off.”

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.