Donal Logue’s Missing Child Is Back Home After Going Missing for 2 Weeks: ‘We Are Good’

Gotham actor Donal Logue has ended his search for his missing teenager after nearly two weeks of pleading for the child’s safe return.

Logue, who has been searching for the 16-year-old (né Arlo) since June 26, revealed that Jade was safe in a tweet on Saturday.

“Thank you ALL for the love and support,” Logue, 51, wrote. “We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others.”

A rep for Logue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Logue and Jade’s mother Kasey Smith had been publicly pleading for Jade’s safe return on social media ever since the teen went missing following an event at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on June 26.

On Wednesday, Logue asked on social media for help from John Walsh, he co-founder of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and anchor of CNN’s The Hunt with John Walsh. Throughout the ordeal, Logue has insisted that Jade was not a runaway and insinuated that Jade could have fallen prey to “predators.”

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade),” the Gotham actor previously wrote. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade.”

He continued: “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy … The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off.”