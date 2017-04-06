Mourning Don Rickles: Bob Newhart, Billy Crystal & More Celebrate the 'Merchant of Venom' — with a Heart of Gold

Don Rickles’ many famous friends and fans are taking to social media in the wake of his death to mourn and share memories of the beloved comedian.

The legendary insult comic died on Thursday, with his longtime representative Paul Shefrin telling PEOPLE in a statement: “Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning (Thursday) as a result of kidney failure.”

“Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” he continued. “He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”

Rickles got his start performing in nightclubs before making his film debut in the 1958 drama Run Silent Run Deep. He went on to star in several more films, and became a regular on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts. He also voiced Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

His memory lives on through his decades of film and television work, as well as the countless entertainers who were influenced by his trademark one-liners, comebacks and zinging insults.

“He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known,” close friends Bob and Ginnie Newhart said in a joint statement. “We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this.”

Actor Jim Carrey,

Many others took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary star:

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

There aren't many people who I've met who have literally stopped me cold due to being… https://t.co/2szHf6g4P8 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 6, 2017

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles, 90.

One of the funniest men who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/8RvD1hGj2R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^) — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017

Quite simply one of the funniest ever.

RIP Don Rickles 90 https://t.co/xiZf1U1g6J — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, 1978https://t.co/ANLKkKstIM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 6, 2017

Greatest Of All Time https://t.co/b7q4wmpFX0 — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) April 6, 2017

I saw Don Rickles at the Daily Show once. He had no idea who I was. He looked at my face & said "Stop worrying. It's all going to be great" https://t.co/jOriPr9tqu — John Hodgman (@hodgman) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles Dick Cavett 1972 https://t.co/REXcC6GtAF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 6, 2017

God Bless Don Rickles, aka, Mr. Warmth! Proud to have been heckled by him from the stage many times! #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was one of the funniest guys alive & I had privilege to shoot a TV special with him He told me Bev Hills fire dept used Perrier — Robin Leach (@Robin_Leach) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017

He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017

The Merchant Of Venom, legendary comedian @DonRickles passed away at 90. I just interviewed him. The sweetest guy, great hubby & dad. pic.twitter.com/lsCsGdJxXu — Al Roker (@alroker) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, Equal Opportunity Offender of Comedy, Dies at 90 – https://t.co/OCaqOp1B7q https://t.co/waedc969wh — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) April 6, 2017