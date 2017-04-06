Mourning Don Rickles: Bob Newhart, Billy Crystal & More Celebrate the 'Merchant of Venom' — with a Heart of Gold

Don Rickles’ many famous friends and fans are taking to social media in the wake of his death to mourn and share memories of the beloved comedian.
The legendary insult comic died on Thursday, with his longtime representative Paul Shefrin telling PEOPLE in a statement: “Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning (Thursday) as a result of kidney failure.”
“Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” he continued. “He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”
Rickles got his start performing in nightclubs before making his film debut in the 1958 drama Run Silent Run Deep. He went on to star in several more films, and became a regular on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts. He also voiced Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.
His memory lives on through his decades of film and television work, as well as the countless entertainers who were influenced by his trademark one-liners, comebacks and zinging insults.
“He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known,” close friends Bob and Ginnie Newhart said in a joint statement. “We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this.”
