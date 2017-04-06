Don Rickles' Final Interview: 'I Have No Plans to Slow Down'

Even at 90 years old, retiring was never in Don Rickles‘ vocabulary.

In February, nearly two months before he passed away from kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, the legendary comedian gave one final interview and he stated loud and clear that he had no plans to hang up his hat anytime soon.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it — all of a sudden I was 90,” the actor told Closer at the time. “The years skipped by quickly. When it happened, I said, ‘Where did the time go?’ ”

“At 90, I’m still going pretty damn good,” Rickles, who was once a regular on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts, said on continuing to perform standup comedy. “And it’s nice because I have no plans to slow down.”

“I don’t practice or write stuff down — everything I do onstage was just made up before I went on,” he continued. “You can’t please everyone, but I’ve been fortunate in that my fans are in my corner.”

News broke of Rickles’ death on Thursday when the iconic comedian’s longtime representative Paul Shefrin confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement: “Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning (Thursday) as a result of kidney failure.”

“Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” he continued. “He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, as well as their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed, and Rickles’ two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.”