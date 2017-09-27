Zac Efron, Dakota Johnson and More Actors Reveal Whether Their Parents Watch Their Sex Scenes

Celebrity
ZAC EFRON ON THE LUCKY ONE
"We saw the film together and I was kind of squirming. Even though she was a couple of seats down from me, I tried to duck out during those scenes because it was too embarrassing. Obviously I'm acting, but knowing that my mom and my family were watching is kind of awkward. There's really no way around it."
DAKOTA JOHNSON ON FIFTY SHADES OF GREY
"I think [my parents] would like to be able to see the movies that have put me in this place in my life, but because it's pretty inappropriate, they haven’t seen them.
"They don’t judge me on what projects I decide to do. They judge me on what kind of human I am to other humans."
— to News.com
ZOE KAZAN ON THE BIG SICK
"They’re totally sex-positive. I grew up in a house where I was totally allowed to watch anything with sex in it and nothing with violence in it. So they had their priorities straight, obviously.
"The first play I did in New York — it was, like, a big deal. My off-Broadway debut, I was 23 — I had a 10-minute nude scene. So they came and they just took their glasses off. They’re incredibly nearsighted."
— on Late Night after her mom tweeted, "The Big Sick premieres in LA tonight, and we're going to watch our daughter Zoe Kazan have sex and be put into a coma. Very pumped"
MARGOT ROBBIE ON WOLF OF WALL STREET
"I just flat-out lied to my family for a really long time and I said, 'I don't care what you hear; there's no nudity, I'm not doing any nudity. Ignore anything anyone's saying; there's no nudity.' I changed that to 'It's actually a body double and they just CGI'd my head onto someone else.' And my family doesn't have anything to do with the entertainment industry … and they were like, 'They can do that? And I was like, 'Oh, technology these days. You wouldn’t believe what they do in Hollywood!'
"And then eventually I came clean: 'I'm doing nudity, but you should read the book first, and if you still want to see the movie after reading the book …' "
RUPERT GRINT ON CHERRYBOMB
"It was agonizing. The scene [was] quite tastefully done, but it’s not the sort of moment you really want to share with your mum and dad. When the scene arrived we all sat there not really saying anything."
AMANDA SEYFRIED ON BIG LOVE
"I was sitting there watching [with my family] and all of a sudden it cut to a scene where two people are having sex, and it's me! Having sex! I just thought, ‘No, no, no!’ It was so much more graphic than I remembered. I was horrified."
NINA DOBREV ON THE VAMPIRE DIARIES
"The awkwardness and the weirdness is when my mom comes to set and I have to do a sex scene or something. That can get kind of weird, but what's even weirder is when I come off set and she starts giving me notes: 'Arch your back more. It'll look sexier if you arch your back.' We're close!"
— on Conan
SHAILENE WOODLEY ON WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD
"[It's] crazy. And sort of wrong. But I felt great doing [the sex scene]. I was not fully robed. And our bodies had no makeup. Who needs makeup? I'm only 22. My boobs are great. They don't need any help. My parents saw the film. I thought it might be awkward, but they both loved it."
ALLISON WILLIAMS ON GIRLS
“It's unique [watching my sex scenes with my dad] … So far we've watched all of the episodes for the first time together. I filmed them, so I know what’s coming and I can prepare them. All of the boys who have been partners of Marnie's on the show get so uncomfortable when they meet my dad. But what he usually does is, he like, slaps them on the back and he's like, 'That was so funny!' "
CHRISTOPHER MINTZ-PLASSE ON SUPERBAD
"My first ever sex scene in a movie was in Superbad. Because I was 17, for legal reasons my mother had to be on the set. It was real awkward but it worked out okay because when I watched the movie with her the sex scene wasn't awkward because she'd been right there when it happened. Afterwards we didn't talk about it; we still don't speak about that moment. Now, I'm 19 so my mom doesn't have to be in the room when I have sex, thank God."
AUBREY PLAZA ON THE TO-DO LIST
"My mom was shocked, but I think she’ll be okay. My dad was actually really psyched about it. He’s not like my dad in the movie — he’s actually really excited and not weirded out [by the sex scenes] at all. Which I think is weird."
ISSA RAE ON INSECURE
"I don't think [my mom] should watch [season 2]. She hates cursing and didn't let us watch R-rated movies until we were 17 … My mom said, '[My friends] are embarrassed for me [after seeing the sex in the first season]!' 'I don't know what to tell you, Mom — I didn't make the show for them. I'm sorry!'"
