Zac Efron, Dakota Johnson and More Actors Reveal Whether Their Parents Watch Their Sex Scenes

ZOE KAZAN ON THE BIG SICK

"They’re totally sex-positive. I grew up in a house where I was totally allowed to watch anything with sex in it and nothing with violence in it. So they had their priorities straight, obviously.

"The first play I did in New York — it was, like, a big deal. My off-Broadway debut, I was 23 — I had a 10-minute nude scene. So they came and they just took their glasses off. They’re incredibly nearsighted."

— on Late Night after her mom tweeted, "The Big Sick premieres in LA tonight, and we're going to watch our daughter Zoe Kazan have sex and be put into a coma. Very pumped"