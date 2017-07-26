Over for Good? DJ Pauly D & Aubrey O'Day Split Once Again as Source Says 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

Looks like these two are Famously Single once again: Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Aubrey O’Day have split, PEOPLE confirms.

The two met while filming the E! relationship rehab series in early 2016. Their tumultuous relationship was chronicled on season 1, and the two have been largely on-and-off ever since. Now, a source tells PEOPLE it appears to be officially — and permanently — over.

According to the source, DelVecchio, 37, ended things with O’Day, 33, “fairly recently — some time over the weekend.”

“They’re definitely broken up,” says the source. “It was a long time coming — they were always on and off. But it seems like it’s done for good now.”

Reps for DelVecchio and O’Day didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on the breakup, which was first reported by RadarOnline.

Just last month, the Jersey Shore alum and the former Danity Kane singer opened up to E! News about their relationship.

“I’ve learned so much,” said DelVecchio. “It’s pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship. I’ve learned so much being in it — I’ve learned don’t assume anything. If you have a problem with your partner, don’t assume. Just ask them and tell them how you feel, because most of the time it’s not really what you think. You’ll find out that it’s not, and you can always work through anything.”

Meanwhile, O’Day made it clear she was ready for the next step.

“Well, I want a ring like, ASAP!” said O’Day. “I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner not later. I’m looking for something serious and I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning.”

“We’re looking forward to the next steps,” said DelVecchio. “She’s the one for me, so I’m looking forward to the next steps and waiting for the right moment to make all that happen.”