Fabulous at 45! Dita Von Teese Has a Night on the Town for Her Milestone Birthday

Dita Von Teese had a glamorous 45th birthday.

Kicking off the festivities with 10 of her closest friends at ROKU Sunset, the star arrived at 9 p.m. all dolled up in a plunging black dress.

Von Teese and her group dined on crab cocktail, sea bass tobanyaki, yellow tail and salmon sushi for dinner. At the end of the meal, she was presented with a carnival cake and volcano cake complete with sparklers, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Early birthday surprise @ROKUSunset Thank you, @IDGRestaurants @Warwick_LA and @ShaeSavin 💗 #candyflosscake A post shared by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

Afterwards, she headed to Warwick LA — co-owned by JT Torregiani, Sylvain Bitton and Eli Wehbe — to continue the party.

“They sat by the fireplace and kept it low key, casually sipping on cocktails until about 1:30 a.m.,” says a source.