American Housewife's Diedrich Bader's Daughter Says 'He's a Great Role Model'

American Housewife star Diedrich Bader plays a doting father-of-three on his ABC sitcom, and it turns out his art imitates real life.

Bader, 50, brought daughter Ondine Caolilia, 12, as his date for the Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, and he said Hollywood red carpets aren’t the only activity the father-daughter duo enjoy.

“We like to go hiking together,” Bader told PEOPLE at the event. “Then we go to museums. We do lots of different activities. Archaeological seminars. It sounds like it’s not true, but it’s actually true,” he explains.

“He’s a cool dad,” Ondine chimed in. And it seems like the two share more than the same interest in extracurricular activities. Ondine has been bitten by the acting bug, just like her dear ol’ dad.

“I really like acting,” she shared. “I do a lot of Shakespeare plays.” As for her father’s influence, she ways he helps her with her acting goals: “He helps me a lot. He’s a great role model.”

“What a sweet thing to say. This is a good day for me,” Bader beamed.

As for what their family will do during dad’s hiatus this summer, Bader said his clan will be continuing to pursue their same interests abroad.

“We’re going to Austria to go hiking. We’re going to find out if the hills really are alive,” he joked.

Nick Jonas, Britney Spears and Hailee Steinfeld also attended the event.