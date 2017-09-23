Diddy Tells NFL Players to ‘Stand Up for Each Other’ After Trump’s Colin Kaepernick Tirade

In a rare move from Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper became the latest celebrity to emerge from the woodworks of social media in response to President Trump’s railing against NFL player Colin Kaepernick. Since POTUS began attacking athletes refusing to stand for the National Anthem, Diddy recorded “a very important message to all the players in the NFL” that he posted to his Instagram page on Saturday.

“I just wanna send some blessings and also, you know, some support to all the players in the NFL,” he said. “My message to y’all — even though you ain’t asking, so please receive it because I rarely give ‘em in this way — y’all got a chance to do something really, really, really, really, really great tomorrow. If you all do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. Just do the math, man. Do the math, stick together, stand up for each other, ride with each other because believe me, we’re all we got and it has nothing to do with football or business. Y’all are our stars, y’all represent us, y’all are our strong heroes. So show that strength, please.”

Fans, including Insecure‘s Issa Rae, have begun taking to Diddy’s request and reposting the message across social media, while other celebrities continue firing back at Trump.

During a stump speech in Alabama on Friday, Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b–ch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired.’”

He followed this up by pouring more gasoline on the fire and fury with a series of tweets. “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The remarks gave a resurgence to the #TakeAKnee hashtag on social media.

J.K. Rowling responded to Trump on Twitter by writing, “‘Privilege.’ Some people don’t get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it.” But Kaepernick wasn’t the only athlete attacked by the president.

Basketball star LeBron James came to Stephen Curry’s defense when Trump claimed he withdrew his invitation to the Golden State Warriors to come to the White House. “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going,” James tweeted. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Curry said on Friday on declining the invitation, “By acting and not going, hopefully, that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It’s not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.”

He added, “I don’t think us not going to the White House is going to miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

The Warriors released a new statement on Saturday that read, “While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise. In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

