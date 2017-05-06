Did Chris Rock Really Cheat on His Now Ex-Wife with a Celebrity?

The latest Rolling Stone cover story examines comedian Chris Rock‘s life and comedy style following his bitter divorce.

Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock finalized their divorce last August, and Rolling Stone said divorce is a frequent “exit line” referenced in his comedic sets. The pair had announced the end of their nearly 20-year marriage in 2014, and spent the next two years hashing out the details of their divorce settlement – including the issue of child support.

Reporter Stephen Rodrick described a comedy set in October, just a few months after the divorce finalized, where Rock, 52, predicted President Trump’s win and described how his ex-wife hated him, joking, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

But by March, Rock — who is currently traveling for his Total Blackout Tour — did not mention his divorce until two-thirds of the way through his set, according to Rolling Stone.

“I was a piece of s—,” the reporter said Rock remarked in the comedy set, to which he then “segue[d] into his infidelities” and got “disarmingly specific” describing three women who he allegedly cheated on his wife with: one famous, one “semifamous and one a member of the retail class.”

The reporter noted the difficulty of taking onstage personas like Rock’s as truth, which he said author Nelson George warned him of considering: “The ‘I’ onstage is not the ‘I’ of Chris. He’s trying to create that persona of the new Chris and keep some separation for the real Chris.” So, it is unclear if Rock was simply making a joke when he talked about cheating or if it was based on a real experience.

But when the reporter reminded Rock of some ambivalent marriage jokes he has made during his career, including one about Nelson Mandela’s divorce and a film entitled I Think I Love My Wife in 2007, the comedian got candid.

“Some of it was a prophecy,” he said. “I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Rock And Wife Malaak Compton-Rock File For Divorce

Rock and Compton-Rock were in disagreement over whether the comedian should support a child whom Compton-Rock says was raised as their own for years.

In Rock’s original divorce filing on Dec. 23, 2015, the comedian stated the couple have just two children together. However, in Compton-Rock’s counterclaim, she stated that in addition to their two children, there is a child “who has resided with the parties since before her first birthday.”

In a 2015 statement to PEOPLE released by her lawyer, David Aronson of Aronson, Mayefsky & Sloan, Compton-Rock reiterated that the child is part of the family.

“Although Chris Rock is a celebrity, Malaak and the children are not,” her lawyer said. “Protecting the privacy of her family remains of utmost importance to Malaak. She is saddened by recent tabloid media reports which are full of erroneous speculation and inaccuracies that are hurtful to three innocent young girls. While the adoption by Malaak is not yet finalized, it is actively in process under the rigorous guidelines and safeguards of international adoption policy. The child is in the country lawfully with the written consent of her birth parents, and while here, has been cherished and adored by the entire Rock family.”