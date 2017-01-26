Dick Van Dyke Mourns On-Screen Love Mary Tyler Moore: ‘We Changed Each Other’s Lives for the Better’

Dick Van Dyke is mourning the loss of his TV wife and late costar, Mary Tyler Moore.

Hours after news broke of the actress’ death — she passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25 surrounded by close friends and her husband of more than 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine — Van Dyke, 91, took to Instagram to remember his fellow Dick Van Dyke Show cast mate.

“There are no words. She was THE BEST!” he tweeted. “We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better. I…”

There are no words.

She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better.

I… https://t.co/Xm8OBbQQ8j — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017

In addition to the tweet, Van Dyke included a link to a video of the on-screen couple performing “I’ve Got Your Number.”

Van Dyke starred as Rob Petrie on the 5-season comedy — opposite Moore, who appeared as Laura Petrie — from 1961-66.

At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Moore was given a Life Achievement Award, where she was introduced by Van Dyke.