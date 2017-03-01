Dev Patel and Rumored Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Step Out with His Mom in LA

Dev Patel looks like he has a new lady in his life — and she’s got his momma’s approval.

Fresh off his appearance at the Academy Awards on Sunday, where his film Lion was nominated for six Oscars, Patel was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday with Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, 22, and his mom, Anita.

Patel, who bulked up for his role in Lion, wore a pair of blue pants with a green crewneck sweater, while his Aussie counterpart wore a green coat with a blue cotton blouse and brown Chelsea boots.

The 26-year-old, who earned a Best Supporting Actor nod this year, seemed to be in great spirits despite the disappointing Oscar results. He and Cobham-Hervey were inseparable on the walk as they strolled arm-in-arm. At one point, Patel had his arms around both his mom and his new love interest.

The duo is costarring in the upcoming American-Australian thriller Hotel Mumbai, which tells the true story of the victims and survivors of the 2008 attack.