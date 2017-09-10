Derek Hough on Julianne’s Wedding: ‘I’m Going to Have to Elope After This, There’s No Competing with This Wedding’

On Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles,Derek Hough admitted that after watching his sister Julianne get married, he’d probably have to elope because there was no way he’d ever be able to top it.

“It really was incredible,” Hough, 32, told PEOPLE. “ I was just looking at wedding photos with her now-husband and me and him were like two ladies looking at these photos, like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so beautiful.’ ”

“It was amazing, it really was. It was perfect. It was perfection. And I’m like, ‘Shoot, I’m going to have to elope after this. There’s no competing with this wedding. This wedding is like a Nicholas Sparks movie on steroids.’ It really is, it’s incredible,” he continued.

The Dancing with the Stars judge married NFL player Brooks Laich, 34, in a beautiful outdoor wedding this June near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Julianne Hough, 29, told PEOPLE at the time. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

For the June ceremony, guests sat on wooden pews for the outdoor ceremony, surrounded by roses and tulips with flower boxes filled with billowing blooms, wild grasses and seasonal foliage.

And the outdoor reception featured a cocktail area lounge while L.A.-based DJ Derek Monteiro provided music for the couple’s first dance on a custom-made antique mirror dance floor.

There was also a photo booth to capture all the night’s candid moments and at the end of the night, guests were also treated to a fireworks display in the Idaho sky.

And Hough says his sister’s husband couldn’t be more “amazing.”

“His dynamic has served our family so well. He’s very grounded. He’s very salt-of the earth, great guy, so for us it’s been an amazing addition to our family and an amazing addition to my life, personally. So, it’s been great,” Hough said.

Hough, isn’t returning back to DWTS as a pro this season, is currently hard at work on a variety of “passion projects.”

“I’m directing a lot more now, and I’m creating projects from the ground up. But I’m going to push them out pretty fast. That’s the only way I know how to do,” Hough said.

“You know, on Dancing with the Stars we had a week to figure something out, so I like to give myself the same deadlines. Next year is already completely jam-packed, so if I do have some time off, I’m going to enjoy that as well,” he continued.