All in the Family: Demi Moore Steps Out With Daughters Scout and Tallulah for Pre-SAG Event

Demi Moore and two of her daughters enjoyed a night on the town in Los Angeles ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Friday night, the 54-year-old actress and her daughters, 25-year-old Scout and 22-year-old Tallulah Willis, attended Harper BAZAAR‘s 150 Most Fashionable Women at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

All three women wore floor-length gowns to the pre-SAG Awards event. Moore sported a shoulder-revealing black gown, and Scout matched her mother but paired her black dress with a velvet and fur-collared coat. Meanwhile, Moore’s youngest daughter with actor Bruce Willis donned a billowy printed gown.

This is not the only event Moore and her daughters have attended together recently. In November, Tallulah and Scout joined their mom on the red carpet at the Pantages Theater to watch the opening of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Similar to the November event, Moore’s third daughter, Rumer, was noticeably absent. However, the 28-year-old musician shared a sweet post about her sister Scout hours before the event.

“Morning FaceTime chat with my ride or die Icarus and of course my beauteous seestra @scoutlaruewillis,” Rumer captioned a screenshot of the sisters FaceTiming.