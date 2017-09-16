Demi Lovato Says ‘I Love Who I Love’ but Won’t Address Speculation About Her Sexuality

While Demi Lovato has said her song “Cool for the Summer” is about bi-curiosity, she continues to resist putting a label on her own sexuality.

“I love who I love,” Lovato, 25, told Pride Source in an interview published on Friday. But when asked if she’d like to speak directly about her sexuality, Lovato replied, “Thank you for the opportunity, but I think I’m gonna pass.“

“I think we live in a world today where no matter what you do, you’re doing something wrong, whether it’s cultural appropriation or it’s being insensitive to certain groups of people,” Lovato said when talking about “Cool for the Summer.”

When asked whether there was a specific reason why she chose not to speak openly about her sexuality the singer replied, “I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is.”

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” Lovato continued.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary,” the singer added. “[It’s] coming out on October 12 [on YouTube called Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated) and I answer a lot of questions.”

Asked whether those questions would have anything to do about her sexuality, Lovato replied, “Yeah, some about that. Because if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms.

After the singer was spotted holding hands with L.A.-based deejay Lauren Abedini during a recent trip to Disneyland, buzz about her sexuality reached an all-time high on social media over the last week. Lovato declined to comment on the possible relationship at a private Spotify event for her fans on Friday night to PEOPLE, saying “I’m not going to comment on that. Thank you.”